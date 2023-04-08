Legon Cities will now focus on Ghana Premier League after MTN FA Cup exit – Coach Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu

The head coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Konadu has reacted to the team’s exit from this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.

The Royals on Friday locked horns with Dreams FC in the quarter-finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup.



At the end of a very tough contest, Legon Cities FC lost by a goal to nil and are out of the domestic cup competition.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Maxwell Konadu said his team will now focus all attention on the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, the priority now is to avoid relegation at the end of the Premier League season.



“Was a good game by all standards. We kept pushing and pushing till the end. The boys played their hearts out today and I am proud of them. We have one thing on our mind to go all out in the league and survive,” Coach Maxwell Konadu said.