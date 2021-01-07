Legon Cities winless run in GPL unfortunate – Foster Brimah

Legon Cities midfielder, Braimah Foster

Legon Cities midfielder Foster Brimah has described his side’s inability to win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign as unfortunate.

Coach Bashir Hayford’s side is yet to win a game in the ongoing League and currently sit at the foot of the table with three points after sharing spoils against Berekum Chelsea, Medeama SC, and Dreams FC.



Ahead of the Royals clash against the free-scoring WAFA side on Friday, the former Berekum Chelsea player has targeted a win for his club.



"It’s unfortunate we have not won a single game in the season so a win against WAFA will be the best thing for us,” he said.

He continued that, “Our mindset is to go in and win and that is what we are going for. We are well prepared mentally, physically, and spiritually so we are just going in 110% to get the win that is our main focus now.”



“We really need the win. We have not scored from open play but that does not put pressure on us. Every game comes with its own strategy and fighting spirit so we are going in with a different fighting spirit but the most important thing is to go in for the win.”