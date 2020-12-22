Legon Cities youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe set sights on U-20 AFCON

Legon Cities youngster, Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Legon Cities youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe has set sights on next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (Afcon) after helping the three-time champions secure qualification for the tournament.

Cudjoe played a key role as the Black Satellites came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 at the Charles de Gaulle stadium in Porto-Novo, Benin to clinch Wafu B Cup of Nations title.



By virtue of reaching the finals, Ghana has also booked a place in next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Mauritania.



"I feel good because we have been able to end a five-year jinx at this level to qualify to the Africa Cup and win the Wafu trophy," former Asante Kotoko winger Anim Cudjoe told FootballMadeinGhana.

"I told myself that I need to help win the trophy for my country. That mentality helped us.



"When I go home, I will continue to work hard to be fit and well prepared for the Afcon.



"The Africa Cup is a bigger stage so I need to prepare well for it."