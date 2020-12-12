Leicester City boss confirms Daniel Amartey’s return from injury

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, has confirmed Daniel Amartey has recovered from his hamstring injury and has trained very well.

The Ghanaian centre-back sustained a hamstring injury in the Foxes’ 3-0 defeat in the Premier League to West Ham United at home back in October and was subbed off in the 55th minute.



The 47-year-old tactician says Amartey is back in training and it’s just processes he has to follow and will be introduced into games when he’s ready.



“Daniel Amartey has come back into training and has trained very well,” he said at his pre-match presser before Leicester City’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday in the Premier League.

“It’ll just be a process with him and when we can introduce him back into any games that we can,” Rodgers concluded.



The 25-year-old returned from an almost two-year injury layoff in September and featured in four games for the Foxes before he suffered the fresh hamstring injury against the Hammers.