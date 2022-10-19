0
Leicester City boss explains Daniel Amartey's starting role despite criticism

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has explained why Daniel Amartey has been playing for the club despite concerns about his performance in recent times.

The Ghana international has been criticized for his inept set-piece defending for Leicester City, however, there has been calls for his exclusion from the starting lineup for the club.

But Brendan Rodgers explained why he has been using the Black Stars defender in their games.

“I thought Daniel was a bit edgy at the beginning, with his passing,” Rodgers said.

“What I know with him is he gives everything. With the centre halves, you’re always looking at the combination, it’s very important. Any team, no matter how successful they are, it’s always built around the two centre halves, and the boys were solid today. They helped keep the clean sheet.”

The Foxes are battling for relegation this season, sitting on the 19th position with just five points in the Premier League.

