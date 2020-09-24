Leicester City captain happy to see Amartey back in action after two years

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has lauded Daniel Amartey for 'going through 90 minutes' of football for the first time after 22 months.

The Ghana international is returning from a lengthy injury lay off that saw him missed the entire last season.



Amartey made his first competitive appearance against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, a game they lost 2-0, with the 25-year-old putting up a decent performance.



"It just dropped for them and, obviously, they made the most of the opportunities, but I think overall, you know, we could be satisfied with the performance," Morgan said after the game.



"[We had] a lot of new players playing today; Daniel Amartey, it's first time he's played in two years... it's fantastic that he got through 90 minutes," he added.

Morgan himself was making his first appearance of the season after enjoying few minutes in preseason.



"It was good to get out there, get some minutes. I've only played 30 minutes in the pre-season games so to get 90 under the belt felt good," said the defender.



"Then, some young players played in the game today, which was good to see. So, overall, an okay performance [but we're] disappointed not to come away with the win."



