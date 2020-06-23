Sports News

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey sidelined with injury

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has been sidelined with an injury, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 25-year-old is back on the treatment room after picking an injury in training.



The Ghana international, who is already struggling to break into the starting XI, will require more time to heal.



Amartey picked up an ankle injury in 2018 and has rarely featured under Brendan Rodgers with the player having been used in a number of positions in the team.



The 25-year old whose youthful career was spent at International Allies in his native Ghana first moved to Europe in 2013 when he joined Swedish top-flight side Djugardens IF.

He was to move to Denmark a year later with FC Copenhagen roping his services before landing at Leicester in 2016.



The versatile Ghanaian joined the Foxes in January 2016 but injuries have restricted the Ghana international to 43 starts.



His last appearance for the first team was in October 2018 when he started in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

