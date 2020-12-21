Leicester City fans delighted to see birthday boy Daniel Amartey make injury return

Fans of Leicester City have lauded defender Daniel Amartey for making a strong comeback from injury in their win over Tottenham on Sunday.
Amartey, who turns 26 today, replaced Timothy Castagne in the second half as Leicester held on to win 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
The Ghana international has battled injuries in the last two seasons, but his return is seen as a major boost for Brendan Rogers' side in the heavy scheduled festive period.
The former FC Copenhagen recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered back in October during a league match against West Ham United.
Amartey had hit top form and made a return to Brendan Rodgers starting XI before he got the injury.
The midfielder-cum-right back was making his third league appearance of the season.
Happy Birthday @DanAmartey— Richardson Jr (@richardsonjnr7) December 21, 2020
he was a BEAST in FIFA 15, versatile all rounder cdm and cb.— nachosoto (@nachoo_sotoo99) December 21, 2020
great to see him back yesterday, a man mountain, have a good one, lets hope 2021 is a better year for him too!— ???? ???????????????????? (@StevoMusicMan) December 21, 2020
Also wishing a happy birthday to Chilly! ???? pic.twitter.com/jCUeNNIjUI— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 21, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Daniel Amartey makes injury return for Leicester City
- Nana Ampomah nets first Royal Antwerp goal in win over Waasland Beveren
- Yunus Musah picks injury as Valencia hold Barcelona in La Liga
- Lamine Moro nets 4th goal of the season in Young Africans comeback win
- Daniel Amartey makes injury return as Leicester City win at Tottenham
- Read all related articles