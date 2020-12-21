0
Leicester City fans delighted to see birthday boy Daniel Amartey make injury return

Mon, 21 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fans of Leicester City have lauded defender Daniel Amartey for making a strong comeback from injury in their win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Amartey, who turns 26 today, replaced Timothy Castagne in the second half as Leicester held on to win 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The Ghana international has battled injuries in the last two seasons, but his return is seen as a major boost for Brendan Rogers' side in the heavy scheduled festive period.

The former FC Copenhagen recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered back in October during a league match against West Ham United.

Amartey had hit top form and made a return to Brendan Rodgers starting XI before he got the injury.

The midfielder-cum-right back was making his third league appearance of the season.







