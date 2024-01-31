Leroy Kwadwo scores for 1860 München against Sandhausen

German-born Ghanaian defender Leroy Kwadwo

German-born Ghanaian defender Leroy Kwadwo scored in 1860 München's 1-1 draw with Sandhausen in the German third tier.

The current head-to-head record for the teams before the clash was 1860 München 3 win(s), Sandhausen 5 win(s), and 3 draw(s).



Leroy Kwadwo started the game at the Städtisches Stadion an der Grünwalder Straße and lasted the full 90 minutes.



The Lions had the first opportunity in the game. After a left cross from Eroll Zejnullahu, Fynn Lakenmacher received the ball in the boxt, but his shot from 16 meters was blocked for a corner in the second minute.



After the intense initial period, things became a little quieter outside the box.

In the 20th minute, the visitors demonstrated their usefulness. Alexander Mühling had played Luca-Milan Zander on the half-right, who crossed from half-field to the second post to Richard Meier, who got away from Jesper Verlaat's back and headed into the far corner from seven meters to give the Kurpfalzers a 1-0 lead.



Leroy Kwadwo scored with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal to make it 1-1 in the 68th minute. Kwadwo's goal was assisted by Fynn-Luca Lakenmacher.



The 27-year-old defender has made 18 appearances and scored two goals in the league this season.