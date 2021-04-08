Lesley Ablorh included in Thai League ToWT after securing Playoffs final berth for Nakhonpathom United

Ghana international Lesley Ablorh

Ghanaian midfielder Lesley Ablorh has been named in Thai League 2 Team of the Week following his impressive output for Nakhonpathom United against Chainat in the Playoffs semifinal on Sunday.

Ablorh, who is the captain of Nakhonpathom United, is arguably the best player in the Thai second-tier this term.



The 32-year-old midfielder demonstrated his influence at the club once again during their most important game of the season against Chainat at the Khao Plong Stadium.



The game was heading to extra time after Hamed Bakhtiari and Warayut Klomnak had netted for Nakhonpathom United and Chainat respectively in the first half.



Ablorh handed Nakhonpathom United a safe passage to the final with an intelligent thumping header in the 88th minute.

Nakhonpathom United advanced to the final of the Playoffs with a 2-1 victory — where they will meet Khonkaen United.



The Teshie-born enforcer was named the Most Valuable Player following his remarkable display in the encounter.



His output has been duly rewarded with inclusion in the league’s Team of the Week.



Ablorh has played 27 times for the King Tigers this season, plundering 5 goals and 1 assist to his credit.