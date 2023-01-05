7
Lessons from World Cup will improve Black Stars - Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey 4356765.jfif Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey has insisted that the team will get better with valuable lessons picked from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars who made their fourth appearance at the Mundial failed to progress from the group stage of the tournament.

The West African giants recorded a win and two defeats to finish at the bottom of Group H with three points.

However, Lamptey says the experiences from the competition will help the team improve in future.

“Playing at the highest level will only make us stronger as a group, the more experiences we have like this, the more it will bring us together," the Brighton defender told Citi Sports.

“It puts us in a good place for the future. The boys played really well and obviously, we would have loved to do well for us, the fans, and everyone involved but we will use the experience to keep building as a team.

“We will work with each other and we will keep trusting each other and hopefully that will put us in a good place for the future,” Lamptey said.

The Black Stars will be in action again in March 2023, when they take on Angola in a doubleheader in the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

