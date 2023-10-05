Let's come together and develop our football - Kurt Okraku urges stakeholders

Re-elected Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku

Re-elected Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, has urged stakeholders to be vocal about issues to ensure the development of football in Ghana.

While giving his winner's speech, he said his association was ready to listen and that he together with his Executive Council(Exco) could not do everything alone.



He said his second term in office would not be easy and urged all stakeholders to stick together in the journey.



"I keep saying that the road ahead of us will never be easy and will never be smooth but we will get there. That is why I call on all of us, just like I said in Kumasi, to come together, stay together. Because the leadership of your FA is ready to listen to the other man. We will listen to decerning voices."



Kurt also entreated all stakeholders to ensure that Ghana Football goes through rapid changes in the next four years.



"The four years ahead of us are for all of us to accelerate our football development. And it will not take me, it will not only take my Exco, it will take all of us. So let go of the past and open a new chapter of developing our game, a new chapter of bringing love to our game, a new chapter, a new chapter of ensuring that we spread our hands around our shoulders and say 'Medeama, we are one'."

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was re-elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after amassing a resounding 117 votes out of 119 to be re-elected into his second term in office.



EE/KPE



