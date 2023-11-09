Let's continue working together - Kamal Sowah after Standard Liege’s draw

Ghana international, Kamal Sowah

Ghana international, Kamal Sowah defended his Standard Liege teammates after the draw with Mechelen over the weekend.

In a game where Liege scored first, an error from William Balikwisha helped Mechelen to score as both teams shared the spoils at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking in a post-match interview, forward Kamal Sowah said a single player should not be singled out and blamed.



He urged his teammates to come together and work harder as a team going forward.

"On the pitch, we didn't feel this equalizer coming. But we have to deal with it. It's a new question mark for us. We're going to work on this in training to avoid making these mistakes in the future,” Kamal Sowah said.



The player who is on loan from Club Brugge added, "For this kind of thing, we don't look at it individually. We win and we lose as a team. We have to work together, forget the negative, continue to fight, and concentrate on the big matches future."



Up next for Kamal Sowah and his Standard Liege teammates, they will play against Royal Antwerp on Saturday.