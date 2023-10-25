'Let's ensure stadium disurbance doesn't happen again' - Dr Kwame Kyei pleads with Kotoko fans

Former Asante Kotoko board chair, Dr Kwame Kyei

Former Asante Kotoko board chair, Dr Kwame Kyei, has pleaded with fans to ensure another incident of destruction at a football stadia doesn't happen.

He is saying this after irate Asante Kotoko fans vandalised seats at his facility, the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, during the Porcupine Warriors Ghana Premier League week six game against Nations FC on Sunday.



This happened after a penalty was awarded to Nations FC. Asante Kotoko fans who said the penalty was dubious caused chaos and broke seats, stopping the game for minutes before Prosper Ogum interview for the penalty to be taken.



The game eventually ended 2-2.

Speaking after the incident, Kyei, the owner of Nations FC, the incident was caused by a few people, not all Asante Kotoko fans.



"We’ve finished condemning what has happened. The few people that caused that we beg them, let us ensure that something like that does not happen again," Kwame Kyei told Light FM.



"It is a few people that has caused it so we can’t generalise it against all Kotoko supporters that it is all of them who caused it; we can’t do that."