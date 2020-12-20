Let’s focus on the journey ahead - Ex-Kotoko PRO appeals to club

Kotoko have witness the departure of some of their communication team

Kennedy Boakye Ansah, the former spokesperson of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has appealed to the management and supporters of the club not to let events of the past few days derail their attention from the team’s ultimate goal.

The aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics has been tumultuous for Kotoko with the club sacking its coach, Maxwell Konadu, and the resignation of Moses Antwi Benefo as spokesperson amid rife rumors that Nana Yaw Amponsah is seriously considering leaving his post as Chief Executive Officer.



In a post on Facebook, Boakye Ansah urged the club and its followers to come together and elevate the club to the level they hope to attain.



He charged them to take inspiration from the club’s motto and unite for the good of Asanteman’s pride.



The GBC presenter expressed conviction that calm will prevail soon and the club will soon reach the level it deserves.



“Fellow Porcupines let us forget issues of the past and FOCUS on the journey ahead. Definitely not the best of times but we must take great inspiration from our KUM APEM A, APEM B3BA motto and redirect our attention. The beauty of LIFE is such that sometimes the tables might turn against you but we must always have the HEART of a TRUE WARRIOR and FIGHT ON till the battle is won. We can't afford to give up.

We are the PORCUPINE WARRIORS!!!



ASANTE KOTOKO BI Y3 GUY”



Meanwhile, four names have come up as a potential replacement for coach Maxwell Konadu who was relieved of his job after the defeat to Great Olympics.



The four are former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, Ibrahim Tanko, former Ghana assistant coach, Ofosu Hene, head coach of Bechem United and Annor Walker of Great Olympics.