Let’s give Okraku’s FA some time - Aduana Stars coach

Assistant coach of Dormaa-based Aduana Stars, WO1 Paul Tandoh, has called on football administrators and the public to “hold their tongues” a little longer for the present administration of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as it seeks to bring back football to its feet.

The present administration is only eight months in office, but already tongues are wagging in their direction amidst name-calling with others comparing their tenure to the immediate past administration – and scoring the present low marks.



This, Coach WO1 Tandoh believes, is not right and too early for such comparisons.



“The GFA has just crawled as we just came out of the woods after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé.This administration was putting things in place before the COVID-19 pandemic also came in, and within eight months, one should not expect them to change the face of the game within this period.”



In a chat with Times Sportsyesterday, he said although football is huge in Ghana and is the passion of a larger majority, people should exercise patience for the new administration as they seek to return footballto where it belongs.



“People should remember where we are coming from. All that happened with the Anas exposé would not take eight months to rub off. I plead with Ghanaians to stop trying to force their opinions on them; they came in with a plan, allow them to execute them before you start to pass judgment.”



According to the coach, the current administration has their own plans.

However,“the way people are running commentaries about them is not the best; the way they are drawing comparisons and casting slursis not the best.”



The 2017 league winner with Aduana Stars noted that if the present administration had finished the league season, then people could put pen on paper to mark them on whatever they said and what they have done.



“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one cannot say much about the current administration for now. However, in my view, the education and campaign on bringing back the love for the game as well as the setting up of the various committees to see to the various aspects of the game, are some good things they have done and if given time, I believe our game would come good.



“My hope is that these committees would not fail and push the efforts of the executives down the drain, but would work hard and bring Ghana football back on its feet,” he asserted.



Whilst urging the committees to uphold the integrity, loyalty and repay the trust reposed in them by the GFA and the clubs, he scored the administration 60 per cent – stating he is pleased with what the FA has shown so far.



“However, I would task them (GFA) to intensify the appeal and education on bringing back the love for the game, especially at the grassroots level,” Coach Tandoh said.

