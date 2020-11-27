Let's go for victory against Medeama - Fatau Dauda charges teammates

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League, Legon Cities and Medeama were two clubs many tipped to take off strongly.

Medeama, it was expected, were going to build on their progress in the past seasons and make a strong case for the title.



The Tarkwa-based side were bolstered with their ability to fight off interest from Asante Kotoko and keep star midfielder Justice Blay.



With the highly-rated Samuel Boadu in charge, the writings for a successful season were on the wall for Medeama.



Legon Cities on the other hand were entering their second season in Ghana’s topflight league, with many touting them as the next force in Ghana football.



Remarkable performances in the transfer window that saw them snap up legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, talented teenager Matthew Anim Cudjoe and enterprising midfielder Baba Rahman, heightened belief that the Royals were in for a great season.

However, two matches into the season and neither side has tasted victory.



Medeama surprisingly drew with Great Olympics at home and lost 2-1 to Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams.



The biggest news involving Legon Cities is the sacking of their coach as unfit Asamoah Gyan has had to watch on as his team pick just a point in two games.



Tonight, the two teams will be in action with all to play for in this games. Legon Cities have brought on experienced coach Bashir Hayford and he will take charge of his first match.



Ahead of the game, skipper and goalkeeper of Legon Cities, Fatau Dauda is urging his colleagues to up their game and go for victory tonight.

Fatau recognizes that beating Medeama will be a huge challenge but believes with hard work, they can achieve it.



“We need to work extra before we can beat Medeama. It’s possible. We know they’re a good side that’s why we need to work our socks off because it’s not going to be easy,” he stated.



“They also made several recruitments in the off-season, so we have to play above ourselves to achieve our aim. We only have to work as a team and Insha Allah we’ll beat them,” Fatau concluded.