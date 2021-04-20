‘Let’s keep pushing all together’ – KP Boateng tells AC Monza teammates

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana and AC Monza forward Kevin Prince Boateng has entreated his teammates to keep pushing in the bid to secure qualification to the Serie A at the end of the season.

His comment comes on the back of a 2-1 win over Cremonese on Saturday on home turf in matchday 34 of the Italian Serie B.



Davide Frattesi and Dany Mota goals were enough for the home side to pick the three maximum points at stake.

The former AC Milan striker lasted 71 minutes before he was replaced by Davide Diaw.



Prince Boateng after the game said, "Great team victory at home! Let's keep pushing all together" he wrote on his social media handle.