Let’s leave decisions about Black Stars player selection to technical team - Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt E. S. Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has urged football fans to stop abusing players and leave crucial decisions of player selection into the Black Stars to the technical team.

Players often suffer serious abuses when the Black Stars put up abysmal performances, and that was the case after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Some players like Mohammed Salisu went as far as asking to fight journalists after the embarrassing draw against Mozambique.



“If we kill our players when things go bad, we are likely not. That is why I’ve always said in good times and in bad times, let’s stay with our players,” Kurt Okraku said at GFA meet the press.



“Let’s leave those decisive but important decisions to the technical team to handle.”

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.