Let’s not resort to blame games, Ghana will qualify for 2021 AFCON - Didi Dramani

The Black Stars of Ghana

Denmark-based Ghana coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has said that Coach Charles Akonnor should not be blamed for the Black Stars’ defeat to Sudan on Tuesday, November 16, 2020.

Ghana lost by a lone goal to the East African country on Tuesday in the fourth match of the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



While many blame coach Charles Akonnor for the defeat to Sudan, Coach Didi Dramani holds a different opinion.

According to the former Asante Kotoko coach, the Black Stars still have a good chance of sealing qualification to the AFCON and the head coach of the team must be supported.



“Ghana will surely qualify to AFCON despite losing to Sudan yesterday. We should not blame the coach we should support him for him,” Didi told Hot FM in an interview.