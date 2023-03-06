1
Menu
Sports

Let’s support the Black Stars wholeheartedly – John Mensah to Ghanaians

John Mensah65 Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana captain, John Mensah has urged Ghanaians to support the Black Stars wholeheartedly to help the team flourish.

Ghana has struggled in recent times, suffering early elimination from both AFCON 2021 and World Cup 2022.

The four-time African Champions are also yet to win the continental trophy since 1982.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the former Sunderland defender entreated Ghanaians to support the national team wholeheartedly.

"It is time as Ghanaians to support Black Stars wholeheartedly and put everything aside ahead of the qualifiers."

"Chris is in to do an excellent job and want success for the Black Stars so we should support him so that he won't feel bad. Our support as a nation will boost him to make rightful decisions and make the nation proud once again."

"There's no time again than to throw our full support for Hughton to build a formidable team that can compete,” he said.

The Black Stars will play Angola in a doubleheader AFCON 2023 qualifier later this month.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: