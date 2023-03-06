Let’s support the Black Stars wholeheartedly – John Mensah to Ghanaians

Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah

Former Ghana captain, John Mensah has urged Ghanaians to support the Black Stars wholeheartedly to help the team flourish.

Ghana has struggled in recent times, suffering early elimination from both AFCON 2021 and World Cup 2022.



The four-time African Champions are also yet to win the continental trophy since 1982.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the former Sunderland defender entreated Ghanaians to support the national team wholeheartedly.



"It is time as Ghanaians to support Black Stars wholeheartedly and put everything aside ahead of the qualifiers."

"Chris is in to do an excellent job and want success for the Black Stars so we should support him so that he won't feel bad. Our support as a nation will boost him to make rightful decisions and make the nation proud once again."



"There's no time again than to throw our full support for Hughton to build a formidable team that can compete,” he said.



The Black Stars will play Angola in a doubleheader AFCON 2023 qualifier later this month.