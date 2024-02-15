Let's support women’s football – Black Queens midfielder Azumah Bugre urges Ghanaians

Black Queens midfielder, Azumah Bugre

Black Queens midfielder, Azumah Bugre has called on Ghanaians to support women’s football.

According to her, it is important to encourage women’s football for women to succeed in the sport.



“Hello lovely people of Ghana this is your girl Azumah Bugre, player of the Black Queens, I want to use this medium to urge all Ghanaians and football-loving fans to come out in their numbers to support the Black Queens on the 23rd of February as we take on Zambia in our next edition of the Olympic qualifications.



“I believe with your prayers and support the Black Queens will sail through victoriously. Let’s keep watching Women’s Football and let’s keep encouraging women’s football in the country and I believe together we can make things happen,” she said as quoted on the website of the Ghana FA.

Azumah Bugre is expected to be part of the Black Queens team that will play against Zambia later this month in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.



The first leg is slated for February 23.