Let’s work together for Hearts of Oak to get the results we desire – Odotei Sowah appeals to fans

File photo

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Sowah Odotei has rallied the team’s supporters to keep backing the team.

The fans were left disappointed on Sunday after Asante Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak 3-2 in the Week 14 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking to Akoma FM in a post-match analysis, Vincent Sowah Odotei urged the fans to support the board for the team to get the desired results.



“I understand that the fans are dissatisfied, as are we, the Board of Directors, who are investing our money and time, however, I will appeal to them to remain calm while we work together with everyone to review why the on-field results do not correspond to the capacity we have as a club,” the Hearts of Oak board member said.

He further noted that despite the defeat to Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak’s goal has not changed as the club targets winning trophies this season.



“Hearts Of Oak's goal is to be successful in everything we do, and this will not change. The league is a marathon, not a sprint; we lost this battle, but the war is far from over. We will return to the drawing board, review the situation, and believe that the right decisions are being made,” Vincent Sowah Odotei said.