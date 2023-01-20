1
Leverkusen winger Callum Hudson-Odoi recovers from illness

CALLUM HUDSON ODOI 5678.png Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has recovered from his illness after returning to training with Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

However, head coach Xabi Alonso did not say if the winger will play in the impending Rhenish derby against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday, January 22, 2022.

Callum Hudson-Odoi did not play in Bayer Leverkusen's friendly match against FC Copenhagen on January 15.

The 22-year-old has made nine appearances and assisted one for Bayer Leverkusen in the Germany Bundesliga this season.

He joined the Bundesliga club on August 30 2022 from Premier League club Chelsea on loan.

He scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2-2 away draw at Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on 26 October.

The Wandsworth-born winger is likely to move to another club this summer permanently according to reports in Germany. Bayer 04 Leverkusen will evaluate his performance and make a decision at the end of the season.

Source: footballghana.com
