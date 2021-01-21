Liberty Professionals CEO Linda Ansong becomes GHALCA treasurer

Thu, 21 Jan 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Linda Ansong, the CEO of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals, has won the seat of treasurer for the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).
She comfortably dispatched her rival Justice Boison in the elections easily and is expected to be in office as soon as possible.
Linda Ansong earned an amazing 90 votes and Justice Boison amassed just 23 of the votes cast.
The election was held on Thursday, January 21, 2020, at the Accra Sports stadium.
Meanwhile Experienced football administrator, Kudjoe Fianoo has been re-elected as the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).
