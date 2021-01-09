Liberty Professionals ace George Amoako joins Tunisian side US Tataouine

Liberty Professionals captain George Amoako Essien

Liberty Professionals captain George Amoako Essien is reported to have joined Tunisian side Union Sportive de Tataouine.

Amoako has been a key figure for Liberty Professionals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The Scientific Soccer lads will have to soldier without their skipper following reports that he has joined Tunisian top-flight outfit US Tataouine.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder will be a huge miss for the Dansoman-based club, having featured in all their seven (7) games in the season.



He was adjudged the best player during Liberty Professionals’ 2-0 victory against Great Olympics on Matchday 5 of the ongoing campaign.