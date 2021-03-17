0
Liberty Professionals announce acquisition of ex-Kotoko attacker William Opoku Mensah

Liberty Professional have completed the signing of striker William Opoku Mensah ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The striker joins the club on a free transfer following a successful negotiations.

Mensah has been unattached after ending his stay with Asante Kotoko earlier this year.

He scored two goals in his eight appearances for Asante Kotoko in the 2019/20 season.

Opoku Mensah featured four times in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with no contribution to goal scoring this term.

He also played in the CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture against Al Hilal which Asante Kotoko lost 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mensah has previously featured for Karela United and American side second-tier side Swope Park Rangers.

Source: footballmadeinghana.com
