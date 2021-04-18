Liberty Professionals beat Eleven Wonders 1-0 to boost survival hopes

Liberty Professionals players

Liberty Professionals have boosted their hopes of surviving in the Ghana Premier League following a 1-0 win against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday afternoon.

The Dansoman-based club suffered in the first round of the 2020/2021 league campaign and as a result, find themselves in a relegation battle at this stage of the season.



Today, the team has made a strong case to stay in the Ghana Premier League with a big win away from home.



Liberty Professionals in their game against Techiman Eleven Wonders this afternoon impressed with their play and scored through highly-rated attacking midfielder Kwaku Karikari to upset the opponent.

The win sees the side from Dansoman take their points tally to 22 and just one shy of climbing out of the relegation zone.



Up next for Liberty Professionals, they will face a tough test from in-form Medeama SC on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.