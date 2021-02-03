Liberty Professionals hold Aduana Stars in stalemate at Carl Reindhorf Park

Liberty Professionals shared the points with Aduana

Liberty Professionals demonstrated improved performance in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Week 12 encounter against Aduana Stars but failed to pick maximum points as the match ended goalless.

Liberty Professionals were hoping to end their four-match losing streak when they welcomed Aduana Stars to the Carl Reindhorf Park on Wednesday.



Despite their electric start to the match, Liberty Professionals couldn’t break the steady defense of the visitors.



The Scientific Soccer lads were reduced to long balls in order to get behind their opponents' defense but Aduana Stars managed to curtail the threats.



Aduana Stars returned from half time with the aim of taking the game to the hosts but were slow whenever they got to the final third.



The match was halted for some time during the 70th minute mark after Hafiz Adams and George Amoako clashed near the the touch line.



Referee Musah Mubarik had to pause the game as the medical team attended to the aforementioned players.

Play resumed but the tempo of the game dropped as the two sides warm themselves back into the game.



Aduana Stars thought they had broken the deadlock in the 74th minute after Ivorian import Flavien Kouassi drilled in powerful long-range free-kick but goalkeeper Baah was equalled to the task.



Goalkeeper Baah pulled off a save from the realms of football after he used one hand to grasp a header by Joshua Tijani despite wallowing on the deck.



A section of the fans at the Karl Reindhorf Park believed they had seen the opener as the ball appeared to have crossed the line before goalkeeper made the last-ditch save but referee Mubarik had none of that.



It was the last massive action of the afternoon before referee Mubarik blew his whistle for the end of the encounter.



The result has propelled Aduana Stars to 5th on the log with 18 points, while Liberty are languishing at the relegation zone with 11 points from 12 matches.