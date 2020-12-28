Liberty Professionals resume training after Christmas holidays

Mon, 28 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Liberty Professionals have resumed training from the Christmas break on Monday as they continue preparations for the next league fixture.
The Scientific Soccer Lads broke camp for the Christmas festivities and holidays four days and are back at base.
Liberty are preparing for the next premiership fixture on the weekend where they will welcome Legon Cities to the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.
They are lying 12th position on the league standings after six matches despite losing just once.
Liberty have won once and drawn four times this campaign.
