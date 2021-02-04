Liberty Professionals sign former Kotoko defender Evans Owusu

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Evans Owusu

Liberty Professionals have completed the signing of former Asante Kotoko defender, Evans Owusu ahead of the second transfer window.

The second transfer window will be open on February 16, 2021, as clubs step up to augment their squad for the second half of the season.



Evans Owusu joins the club as a free agent after his contract with the Porcupine Warriors was terminated.



The Dansoman based club has had a difficult campaign so far with their leaky defense.



They have gone 5 games without a win including a 5-0 mauling by WAFA SC in Sogakope

Evans Owusu is seen as the player with the experience to hold the forth for the side as they go through turbulent times of the season.



He was part of the four players that dragged Asante Kotoko to the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association where the (PSC) ruled in their favour.



The Porcupine Warriors have been asked to pay the player in excess of GH?25,000 for non-payment of his transfer fees to the club.