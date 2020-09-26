Liberty Professionals star Elvis Kyei Baffour jets off to UAE to seal Al Ain FC move

Liberty Professionals youngster Elvis Kyei Baffour has left Ghana to seal a move to Al Ain FC in UAE, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 21-year-old attacker left Ghana on Friday and is expected to arrive in the Emirati capital on Saturday.
Baffour was a delight to watch in Ghana Premier League last season where he netted 8 goals in 13 matches before its termination.
He also provided four assists in the process.
The Ghanaian top-flight was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Baffour will undergo a 14-day quarantine before completing the other details on his transfer.
