Liberty Professionals star Elvis Kyei Baffour jets off to UAE to seal Al Ain FC move

Elvis Kyei Baffour in action for Liberty

Liberty Professionals youngster Elvis Kyei Baffour has left Ghana to seal a move to Al Ain FC in UAE, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 21-year-old attacker left Ghana on Friday and is expected to arrive in the Emirati capital on Saturday.



Baffour was a delight to watch in Ghana Premier League last season where he netted 8 goals in 13 matches before its termination.



He also provided four assists in the process.

The Ghanaian top-flight was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Baffour will undergo a 14-day quarantine before completing the other details on his transfer.