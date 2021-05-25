Liberty Professionals won't be relegated - CEO

• Liberty Professionals occupy the 17th position after matchday 26

• They have lost 12, won 6, and drawn 8/b>



• Linda Ansong said no team is safe from relegation.



The Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Professionals, Linda Ansong, is positive about their chances of escaping relegation in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Scientific Soccer Lads have been one of the poor performers in the ongoing season as they occupy the 17th position on the league table.



The club has only amassed 26 points in 26 games winning six and drawing eight games. They have lost twelve games ahead of the matchday 27 games.

Despite the difficult position they find themselves in with regards to surviving relegation, Linda Ansong said that they are trying their best to stay in the league.



"We are trying our best. There are lots of things going on which I can’t mention because once you voice it out, you’ll be referred to the Disciplinary Committee."



"When you look at the league table, no team is safe from 10th to the 18th club. Points are close, just two wins can shoot you up so we are hoping to do our best in our remaining home games, and then hopefully we can escape the relegation," she told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM in an interview.



