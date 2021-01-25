Liberty coach David Ocloo unhappy with officiating in defeat to Dreams FC

Liberty coach, David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals Coach David Ocloo has lamented over the performance of referee Eso Doh Morison in the game against Dreams FC in matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Still Believe boys beat the Scientific Soccer Lads 4-1 at the Theater of Dreams, Dawu.



Agyenim Boateng and Joseph Esso scored twice each to secure all three points for the Dawu based outfit.



Speaking after the game, David Ocloo expressed disappointment in the performance of the referee after awarding two penalties to Dreams FC.

“My boys played very well because what we rehearsed throughout the week, they exhibited it and they played to plan by it was unfortunate we have to concede those two penalties”



Asked if he wasn’t impressed with the performance of the referee, he said, “Yes, I wasn’t impressed. Look at the penalties he awarded to Dreams FC, let face fact, thank you” he said.