Liberty's Godfred Atuahene wins Man of the Match against Wonders

Sun, 29 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Liberty Professionals midfielder Godfred Atuahene was picked as Man of the Match in his side's 1-1 stalemate with Eleven Wonders at home on Saturday.

Atuahene put up an impressive showcase on his return to the starting line-up to pick his first gong of the season.

He helped his teammates bounce back from a 43rd-minute goal conceded after George Amponsah slotted home for the visitors.

After just one minute, Liberty were level through a header from Abdul Razak Boame inside the box but blame the rival goalkeeper for making a hush of that aerial ball.

