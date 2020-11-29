Liberty's Godfred Atuahene wins Man of the Match against Wonders

Liberty Professionals midfielder Godfred Atuahene was picked as Man of the Match in his side's 1-1 stalemate with Eleven Wonders at home on Saturday.

Atuahene put up an impressive showcase on his return to the starting line-up to pick his first gong of the season.



He helped his teammates bounce back from a 43rd-minute goal conceded after George Amponsah slotted home for the visitors.

After just one minute, Liberty were level through a header from Abdul Razak Boame inside the box but blame the rival goalkeeper for making a hush of that aerial ball.