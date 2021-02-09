Liberty sign former WAFA maestro Prosper Ahiabu as Brite Andoh rejoins team

Andoh in action for Liberty

Liberty Professionals have bolstered their squad with the signing of duo Prosper Ahiabu and Brite Andoh.

The club announced the deals on Monday but duration of their contract were not disclosed.



Ahiabu joins the Dansoman-based on a free transfer after leaving WAFA SC at the end of last season.

The former Ghana U20 midfielder is expected to strengthen David Ocloo's side with his wealth of experience.



Andoh is re-signing for the Scientific Soccer Lads.