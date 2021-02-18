Libyan club Al-Tarsana FC seal signing of Ghanaian attacker Samuel Oso

Ghana international Samuel Oso(M)

Libyan Premier League outfit, Al Tarsana SC has completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Samuel Oso, footballghana.com can report.

The club in the last few weeks has been in talks with a number of players for their possible signings.



On the back of successful talks with the representatives of Samuel Oso, Al Tarsana SC has sealed his signing.



The Libyan outfit has announced that they have wrapped up the signing of the Ghanaian from Damietta. In the past, he also had stints with Ghazl El-Mahalla and the Police Union.

Al Tarsana SC according to sources, paid fifty thousand pounds to sign the new striker.



Samuel Oso inked a three-year contract and will be expected to play a key role for the team.