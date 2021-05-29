Libyan side Al Madina SC confirm Maxwell Baakoh signing

Sat, 29 May 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Libyan Premier League side Al Madina SC have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian winger Maxwell Baakoh.
Baako joins the Black and White lads from Egypt Premier League side Ceramica Cleopatra FC.
He moved to the club as a free agent after his contract with Asante Kotoko expired at the end of last term.
The 25-year-old however struggled for playing time at the Egyptian club hence the decision to move on.
Baako managed only 2 appearances from 22 rounds in the Egyptian top-flight this season.
