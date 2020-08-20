Sports News

Ligue 1 side FC Metz edges closer to sign Nicholas Opoku

Ghana international Nicholas Opoku

Ligue 1 outfit FC Metz is getting very close to signing Nicholas Opoku from Udinese with talks reaching a very advanced stage.

The centre-back will likely link up with fellow Ghanaian, John Boye, to defend the back line of Metz in the French top-flight next season.



Opoku was loaned to Amiens in the previous campaign and he put up some good performances there.



However, Amiens were relegated and when they attempted to sign Opoku permanently, he refused.

Metz has been scouting for a defender due to the likelihood of Mamadou Fofana leaving the club. They see Opoku as the right fit to help the club.



Footballghana also understands that Opoku is eager to play for Metz in the French top flight and wants to complete the deal as early as possible.



A fee is yet to be agreed by Udinese and Metz but it is likely that the deal will be concluded in the coming days.

