Lil Nas X: Judge don give 'Satan Shoes' restraining order on Nike kasala

Di judge place temporary restraining order on top di rapper Lil Nas X's Satan Shoe

One US District Court Judge don place temporary restraining order on top di rapper Lil Nas X's Satan Shoe.

Dis dey come afta Nike bin sue di rapper and di company wey make am MSCHF say dem do trademark infringement.



Tori be say di Satan Shoes na modified version of di Air Max 97 and get pentagrams and drop of human blood for di sole.



Di shoes bin comot as promotional material for Lil Nas X new single wey im call "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)".



According to Rolling Stone, Nike tok say di sale of di shoes cause serious kasala for dia business and pipo for social media including big politicians dem dey call for boycott of di brand.



However Mschf dey accuse Nike say dem dey try block dia freedom of expression and di shoes be pieces of art wey dey don sell out finish of di 666 pairs of shoes dem bin make in less than a minute.

Di plan bin dey to sell 665 of di shoes (wey happun) for $1,018 and give one of dem free as giveaway.



Dem argue say since dem no dey tink to make di shoe again, di restraining order no make sense.



However, because of di restraining order, Mschf, don shift plan to do di give away for di shoe,



