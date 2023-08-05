Lille join race in pursuit of Ghana defender Alidu Seidu

Alidu Seidu has emerged as a prime target for Les Dogues

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu has caught the attention of several clubs, with Lille the latest expressing an interest in securing his services this summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian made a big impact during his first full season as a starter for Clermont Foot, drawing attention from top clubs across Europe.



According to reports from La Voix du Nord, Lille have emerged as strong contenders in the race to sign the promising center-back.



With veteran defender José Fonte departing the club and Tiago Djaló sidelined with an ACL injury, Lille are actively seeking defensive reinforcements.



Under the management of Pascal Gastien, Seidu has consistently stood out as one of the team's star performers.



His prowess in interceptions, averaging 1.90 per 90 minutes according to FBREF, ranks him among the league's best in this defensive aspect.



Moreover, Gastien's coaching approach has allowed Seidu to flourish with the ball at his feet, displaying notable statistics in take-ons, progressive carries, and progressive passes received.



These attributes make him an attractive fit for Paulo Fonseca's possession-based style, adding further appeal to Lille's pursuit of the young talent.