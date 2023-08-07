Limit your expectations next season - Kwesi Appiah urges Asante Kotoko fans

Member of Asante Kotoko IMC, Kwesi Appiah

A member of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC), Kwesi Appiah has urged the club's fans to limit their expectations of immediate success following the appointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum as the new head coach.

The former WAFA coach takes over from Seydou Zerbo who was sacked midway through last season.



Addressing the fans, Kwesi Appiah called for patience and understanding, emphasizing that the club's ambition is to build a strong team that can compete effectively in the long run, rather than seeking immediate success.



He acknowledged that Asante Kotoko is a renowned football giant with fans who yearn for victory, but the priority now is to give the new coach the freedom to build a solid foundation for the future.



"I believe that Asante Kotoko is a big club and everyone expects us to win but the intention of the King, Otumfuo is to give the coach free hands to build a team.

"The ambition is not an immediate success but in three years' time so we plead for your support," Kwesi Appiah said.



While Narteh Ogum previously led the team to Premier League success in the 2020/21 season during his first year with the club, he parted ways with Asante Kotoko due to a disagreement with the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana football season.



Asante Kotoko are gearing up for the upcoming season, with pre-season training scheduled to commence on Tuesday, August 8 in Beposo. The 2023/24 Ghana football season is set to kick off in September.



JNA/DO