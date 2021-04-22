Linford Asamoah keeps Black Princesses post for another year

GFA Executive Council member, Linford Asamoah

Executive Council member Linford Asamoah will continue to serve as Chairman of the Black Princesses management committee.

He owns Division One side Oda Kotoku Royals Football Club, will stay on for a further year.



Linford who is also the Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association has extensive experience in football administration.



Director of Karela United Football club Abena Brigidi has been handed the Vice-Chairperson role.



Here is the full list of members of the committee:



Linford Asamoah - Chairman

Abena Brigidi - Vice-Chairperson



Yakubu Asamani - Member



Linda Ansong - Member



Noah Asare - Member



Christian Isaac Mensah - Member