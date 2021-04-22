Linford Asamoah keeps Black Princesses post for another year

Thu, 22 Apr 2021 Source: ghanafa.org
Executive Council member Linford Asamoah will continue to serve as Chairman of the Black Princesses management committee.
He owns Division One side Oda Kotoku Royals Football Club, will stay on for a further year.
Linford who is also the Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association has extensive experience in football administration.
Director of Karela United Football club Abena Brigidi has been handed the Vice-Chairperson role.
Here is the full list of members of the committee:
Linford Asamoah - Chairman
Abena Brigidi - Vice-Chairperson
Yakubu Asamani - Member
Linda Ansong - Member
Noah Asare - Member
Christian Isaac Mensah - Member
Source: ghanafa.org
Related Articles:
- Kwasi Brobbey, Daniel Laryea get Confederation Cup appointment
- GFA’s Alex Asante appointed for Pyramids vs Namungo FC Confederation Cup match
- GFA to launch Juvenile league on April 28
- Referee, Officials in Skyy vs Hasaacas clash banned
- Ex- GFA Veep Fred Pappoe outlines measures to deal with hooliganism and crowd violence
- Read all related articles