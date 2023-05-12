Lionel Messi breaks silence 'GOAT' debate

Football greats, Messi and Ronaldo

Seven-time FIFA World Footballer of the Year, Lionel Messi has made known his stance concerning the unending debate between fans of himself and Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Barcelona legend was named the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award at a ceremony held in Paris on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, his second having already won his maiden in 2020.



The debate on who is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) continues to be on the lips of many who think Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the crown while fans of Lionel Messi also think otherwise.



Speaking after he picked the award, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man said he appreciates what people think about him but he does not play soccer for that, adding that he does not give importance to it.



“Well, it wasn’t a thought I had around my career knowing I was looking for that. The mere fact of being considered among the names of people thinking or saying of being among those, whatever, ten or five, three whoever they want is already crazy. I never played soccer because of that. But obviously, I’m grateful that people think that way and honestly, I don’t give importance to whatever position it is”, he told CNN.

With regards to the Laureus Sportsman of the Year accolade, Messi has grabbed the honors twice while Ronaldo is yet to pick one since it was introduced in 2000. Tennis Star, Tiger Woods won the maiden edition.



Messi has seven World Best titles to his credit while Ronaldo has picked five of them with his last being in 2017 while he was with Juventus.



The 2022 World Cup Winner has officially resumed training with PSG after he was suspended for two weeks after his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia



LNS/KPE