Lionel Messi goes silent as Nashville SC's dominant defensive play stifles Inter Miami attack

Argentina legend Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has well and truly arrived into American soccer, with the Argentine superstar having wasted no time in making his presence felt since his headline-grabbing move from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami was made official in July.

Messi is undoubtedly the biggest star in MLS, and almost certainly the biggest the league has ever seen, and therefore all eyes are going to be on him as he looks to lift Miami from towards the bottom of the table into playoff contenders and, eventually, title challengers.



GOAL is here, then, to ensure you don't miss out on any of Messi's displays during his time in Miami, with United States writer Ryan Tolmich set to cast his eye over and give an evaluation on how Messi fares in each of his outings with his new club.



Remember the names Jack Maher and Lukas MacNaughton. Messi sure will. The Inter Miami superstar was frequently frustrated by Nashville's center-back duo and, for the first time since he arrived in MLS, Messi was kept totally silent. So too was Miami, as the Herons dropped crucial points in a 0-0 draw at home.

The result comes at a rough time as the club will soon be decimated by the international break, with several stars, including Messi, of course, set to jet off to their national teams. This match saw Messi looking like a player already suffering from heavy legs, which is understandable given all of the games he's played since arriving on South Beach.



The Argentine has carried Miami on his back since his debut but, against Nashville, he just didn't quite have the strength to lift. From early on, he seemed just a step off, a step slow. Every time he seemingly had that half-yard of space, Nashville was quick enough to close it down, and Messi wasn't quite quick enough to produce the magic he's found so often with the Herons.



Could he have had a goal or assist in this one? Possibly. Should he have? Probably not. It was a fair result, all things considered, as Nashville deserved something for their resolute defensive display. Messi, now, will leave for Argentina with a bad taste in his mouth as his side suffered its first negative result since he joined the club. Grade: C