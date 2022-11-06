List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad

L-R Imoro Ibrahim, Dauda Mohammed, Mudasiru Salifu, Kasim Adams

Black Stars coach Otto Addo named his 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup on Friday, November 4, 2022.

If coach Otto Addo’s comments in the aftermath of Ghana’s game against Nicaragua are anything to go by then, many of the names included in the provisional list are just to make up the numbers.



With 70% of the squad already decided, there seems to be just a handful of positions up for grabs and it will take a lot for some players to break into the team.



There are limited slots available, but there are many quality and top-performing players to choose from, which means that some players, regardless of their form, will not make the World Cup squad.



The 55-man provisional squad will be pruned down to 26 a week to the World Cup.



Here are 22 players who are likely to miss out on the final squad:



Richmond Boakye Yiadom



Kwesi Wriedt

Ibrahim Danlad



Andy Yiadom



Abdul Mumin



Jonathan Mensah



Kasim Adams



Ibrahim Imoro



Dennis Korsah

Edmund Addo



Joseph Paintsil



Majeed Ashieru



Afriyie Barnieh



Joel Fameyeh



Christopher Antwi-Adjei



Samuel Owusu

Emmanuel Gyasi



Yaw Yeboah



Dauda Mohammed



Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Ernest Nuamah



Mubarak Wakaso



Check out the 55-man provisional list below

