List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad

Black Stars coach Otto Addo named his 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup on Friday, November 4, 2022.
If coach Otto Addo’s comments in the aftermath of Ghana’s game against Nicaragua are anything to go by then, many of the names included in the provisional list are just to make up the numbers.
With 70% of the squad already decided, there seems to be just a handful of positions up for grabs and it will take a lot for some players to break into the team.
There are limited slots available, but there are many quality and top-performing players to choose from, which means that some players, regardless of their form, will not make the World Cup squad.
The 55-man provisional squad will be pruned down to 26 a week to the World Cup.
Here are 22 players who are likely to miss out on the final squad:
Richmond Boakye Yiadom
Kwesi Wriedt
Ibrahim Danlad
Andy Yiadom
Abdul Mumin
Jonathan Mensah
Kasim Adams
Ibrahim Imoro
Dennis Korsah
Edmund Addo
Joseph Paintsil
Majeed Ashieru
Afriyie Barnieh
Joel Fameyeh
Christopher Antwi-Adjei
Samuel Owusu
Emmanuel Gyasi
Yaw Yeboah
Dauda Mohammed
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Ernest Nuamah
Mubarak Wakaso
Check out the 55-man provisional list below
???? ????????-???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ????????#BlackStars #FIFAWorldCup | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/VNts3RDr1E— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 4, 2022
