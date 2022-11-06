1
Sports

List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad

Imoro Ibrahim, Dauda Mohammed, Mudasiru Salifu, Kasim Adams L-R Imoro Ibrahim, Dauda Mohammed, Mudasiru Salifu, Kasim Adams

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo named his 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup on Friday, November 4, 2022.

If coach Otto Addo’s comments in the aftermath of Ghana’s game against Nicaragua are anything to go by then, many of the names included in the provisional list are just to make up the numbers.

With 70% of the squad already decided, there seems to be just a handful of positions up for grabs and it will take a lot for some players to break into the team.

There are limited slots available, but there are many quality and top-performing players to choose from, which means that some players, regardless of their form, will not make the World Cup squad.

The 55-man provisional squad will be pruned down to 26 a week to the World Cup.

Here are 22 players who are likely to miss out on the final squad:

Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Kwesi Wriedt

Ibrahim Danlad

Andy Yiadom

Abdul Mumin

Jonathan Mensah

Kasim Adams

Ibrahim Imoro

Dennis Korsah

Edmund Addo

Joseph Paintsil

Majeed Ashieru

Afriyie Barnieh

Joel Fameyeh

Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Samuel Owusu

Emmanuel Gyasi

Yaw Yeboah

Dauda Mohammed

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ernest Nuamah

Mubarak Wakaso

Check out the 55-man provisional list below



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below







EE/FNOQ
