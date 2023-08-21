List of all 44 major trophies won by Lionel Messi since 2004

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won his latest career trophy when he captained Inter Miami to cup glory over the weekend.

Messi officially has 44 titles in close to two decades, making him the most decorated footballer in history. His first trophy was back in 2004.



The Leagues Cup was his first trophy on American soil and comes just over a month since his arrival in South Florida.



Last year, the Argentine captain got his hands on the World Cup after several tries as his side defeated France in a tense final.



List of trophies Messi has won since 2004



a. 10 La Liga titles



b. Seven Copa Del Reys

c. Eight Spanish Super Cups



d. Three FIFA Club World Cups



e. Three UEFA Super Cups



f. The FIFA World Cup



g. The Finalissima



h. The Copa America

i. Olympic Gold



j. U20 World Cup



k. Two Ligue 1 titles and



l. One Trophée de Champions.



m. our Champions League wins



Inter Miami have added the first piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet. Just a few short weeks ago, that seemed almost unfathomable. The worst team in MLS taking down every opponent in their path on their way to a trophy? Come on!



A few short weeks ago, though, they didn't have Lionel Messi. They sure do now.



Messi was, unsurprisingly, the star of the show once again as Miami took down Nashville SC at Geodis Park, scoring a stunning goal to kickstart a match that finished 1-1 through 90 minutes. The goal was quintessential Messi: minimal space, a curling shot and no chance for the opposing goalkeeper.



A scrappy goal kept Nashville in the contest, but, even as the match went to penalties, there was no stopping Messi and co. It was a historically good shootout, too, as all 22 players took turns from the spot. Messi, of course, scored his as Miami's first taker, but it wasn't until Nashville SC goalkeeper Elliot Panicco saw his shot saved by Drake Callendar that Miami could celebrate their trophy.



Messi was once again the key to it all. There were few signature moments in the match, and Callendar will certainly go down as the hero, but Messi has done it again. New team, same result: trophy in hand.





Leo Messi called over Yedlin to lift the trophy with him- the team’s original captain before he signed The most humble footballer ????????????



