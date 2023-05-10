Listen to the audio that got Asante Kotoko's Joseph Amoako suspended

The audio recording that led to the suspension of Asante Kotoko's midfielder, Joseph Amoako, has surfaced online.

In the viral tape, Amoako expressed his frustration about the mistreatment of players by some officials of the club.



Amoako revealed that Kotoko players have not received their salaries for the past three months which was affecting their performance on the pitch.



He lamented the difficult times the players are currently facing and expressed disappointment that some fans and officials have disregarded their concerns.



He urged everyone to support Kotoko as a club and empathize with the players' struggles.



“Nobody cares because the disrespect for the players is too much. You cannot do this anyway, its disrespectful to exchange words with players. You think it's only Kotoko who is losing games, do you know what the players are going through, do you even care?

“Would you be happy if you are working and you had not been paid for two months? "Its not everything that the players have to say but we are killing ourselves for the club. If you are not ready to support Kotoko as a club then what are you doing?



"You have no idea about what the boys are going through, it is impossible to think about a player like that. You have no idea what a player is going through,” Joseph Amoako stated in the audion which has been leaked.



In response to the audio recording, Asante Kotoko has taken the decision to suspend Joseph Amoako indefinitely.







