Live Updates: Berekum Chelsea vs Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak take on Berekum Chelsea in an away game in the Ghana Premier League matchday 10 at the Golden City park.

Preview by the ghanafa.org



The Phobians have not lost a game since their 2-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in Dormaa on match day one. Hearts of Oak seem to have improved in front of goal since the arrival of coach Kosta Papic, scoring 11 goals in their last four games and conceding three.



Experienced defender Nuru Sullery who got injured against Inter Allies in a match day three encounter returned to the side last week to play against Techiman Eleven Wonders. Left back William Dankyi has rediscovered his form and was adjudged player of the match against Eleven Wonders, playing in a deep lying midfield role.



Another player who seems very much awakened is Victor Aidoo. The former Sarmatex FC attacker, gave Hearts the equalizer in Elmina, against Sharks and also scored an absolute beauty on Sunday and has filled in very well for Kojo Obeng Junior who is back from injury.



Hearts of Oak will be missing the services of Abdul Manaf Umar who is suspended for the fixture. Umar has been involved in five goals in the premiership since the he broke into the team in November.

Michelle Sarpong is also not available for selection after picking an injury. Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Emmanuel Nettey and Mamane Lawali remain out with injuries.



For Berekum Chelsea, their home form will be their weapon against the Phobians on Saturday. Their biggest problem is lack of goals as they remain one of the least scoring teams in the League with seven goals.



The Blues have won two and drawn two at home in the ongoing League but lack the cutting edge to finish games especially at the Golden city park.



Returnees, Edward Kpodo, Richard Kissi Boateng, Jordan Opoku and Emmanuel Clottey were members of the League winning squad in 2012. But their contribution to the club in the League has been uninspiring as they have huffed and puffed in the campaign failing to inspire the younger ones.



Berekum Chelsea sit in 15th place on the League log with 9 points, two points above the drop zone. Whiles Hearts sit in 5th place with 15 points.

