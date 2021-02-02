Live telecast of GPL matches has reduced cheating - Ashgold coach

Assistant coach of Ashantigold, Thomas Duah

Assistant coach of Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold, Thomas Duah says that due to the live telecast of Ghana Premier League games cheating has drastically reduced unlike before.

He says unlike before, clubs used to gain advantage just by being the home team but that has changed since the live telecast of games.



The miners are currently fifth on the league log with 17 points four points adrift the top.



"Now because some of the matches are live on TV it is difficult for clubs to cheat or try to gain advantage."

Speaking in an interview with Hello FM, he revealed that the technical team has made a request to the club President to make additions to the team as they second window is about to open on 16th February 2021.



We are talking with the President to augment the squad during the second transfer window. We encountered some problems but we'll talk about it before the commencement of the second round," he said.